ICC T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Other Notable Players Missing in India Squad

India announced their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday, springing quite a few surprises. While some inclusions were unexpected - R Ashwin and Axar Patel perhaps - some of the names missing made headlines too. That was always on the cards given India’s bench strength. Here are some notable absentees and possible reasons.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal picked up 21 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE at an economy of 7.08. However, in IPL 2021, he has only 4 wickets from 7 matches at economy 8.26. Since the start of 2019, Chahal has picked up only 19 wickets from 22 T20Is at an economy close to 9.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma explained in the press conference: “You want a spinner who can deliver with more speed. Recently we have seen Rahul Chahar bowling with speed. Our view was we need a spinner who can find the grip off the surface at a quicker speed and while we had a lot of discussion on Chahal, we eventually went with Rahul Chahar."

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has been in fine form in IPL 2021 and is leading the runs tally in IPL 2021 so far with 380 runs from 8 matches. His strike rate has improved in recent times, and he even led India in the tour of Sri Lanka. However, such is the competition in the India team that he finds no place. The selector confirmed that India have Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as opening options.

“He is a very important player for us. He was the captain in Sri Lanka. What discussion we had on him, I can’t disclose. But he is there in the loop. The need of the hour was that we wanted to look at other players while we give rest to Dhawan."

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw’s strike rate has taken a huge step forward in IPL 2021. He has 308 runs from 8 innings at a strike rate above 166. However, he has to wait for his turn.

Sanju Samson

Samson has failed to grab his opportunities, and was in visible struggle against Wanindu Hasaranga in the Sri Lanka tour. India have Pant, Kishan and KL Rahul as keepers.

“No 1 is Rishabh Pant and No 2 is Ishan Kishan, are the two keepers. KL Rahul has been chosen as the genuine opener and he will keep wickets only if there is a real need for that," said the chief selector.

Washington Sundar

Sunar would have perhaps been an automatic pick, but he’s injured and out of IPL 2021. The selectors went for the experienced R Ashwin in his place.

Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder has been impressive over the last few years and is a crucial part of Mumbai Indians. He even made a successful beginning in his ODI career. However, the selectors went with Axar Patel, perhaps because he’s the better bowler.

“T20 is all about the all-rounders. We have tried and packed the team with all-rounders. We have Jadeja, Hardik and Axar. That was the main point, if the wickets are turning you have Axar and Jadeja, then Hardik is one of the main all-rounders India have," said Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep has struggled to find a place in the KKR side. He has played only 14 matches since the beginning of IPL 2019. In the last two years, he has played only 5 T20Is at an economy rate above 9. No surprises that he’s been left out.

Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Chetan Sharma’s explanation says it all:

“If the wickets are such that you can only play two pacers in the XI, there is no point then to the bench (the extra fast bowlers). Instead, you have utility players who will come in handy at some point in the match and that is why you have spinners and allrounders.

“If you have seen the recent matches, Hardik Pandya is absolutely fit. He is going to bowl his quota of overs, there’s no problem. We were trying to preserve him, we did not want to have a (bad) situation before the World Cup, but he is 100% fit (to bowl)."

T Natarajan

Natarajan could have been an x-factor pick being a left-arm pacer, but he injured himself during IPL 2021. Since then, he has played no competitive cricket.

“The selectors do think about having a variation in the bowling line-up. We also discussed about the wickets (being slow) so the selectors decided to have three main fast bowlers with Hardik Pandya as the fourth (fast) bowler. We definitely had a discussion on T Natarajan, but he hasn’t played cricket for a long time and he is part of the injury list and that is the reason we stuck to the main guys."

