ICC T20I Player Rankings: Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav & Babar Azam Fight for the Top Spot

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan stars stumper Mohammad Rizwan have indulged in a battle of excellence following their stellar knock in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. While Pakistan captain Babar Azam is placed on the top of the ICC T20 player rankings, Rizwan and Suryakumar are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter has 796 rating points to his credit while Suryakumar is one position down with 792. The fight is for grabbing the No.1 spot in the latest T20I rankings, set to be released on Wednesday.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Half-centuries from Rizwan and Suryakumar in the past week could see a shuffle at the top of the rankings this week. A string of low scores from Babar might affect his position when the ICC releases revised players rankings after India’s clash with Sri Lanka.

Rizwan is the top run-scorer in the Asia Cup, with 192 runs, including two fifties in three matches. The Pakistan opener hit fifties against Hong Kong and India and made 43 in the first game against India in the tournament.

On the other hand, Suryakumar slammed a sensational 26-ball 68* against Hong Kong. Babar hasn’t had a great run in the tournament with scores of 10, 9 and 14 in the three matches so far.

Suryakumar, who is the only Indian batter in the top 10, had come close to taking the top spot during India’s ODIs against West Indies. He was the leading run-scorer during the series with 135 runs, but the decision to rest him for the final match meant he missed out on the chance to overtake Babar.

However, the ordinary streak of scores from the Pakistan skipper could see movement at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Batting Rankings for the first time in a while. Babar has been occupying the top spot for more than 1,000 days.

Among the bowlers, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently holds the 8th spot with 661 rating points. on Sunday, the right-arm quick leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over of Pakistan’s chase of 182 after which India lost the game by 5 wickets. If he doesn’t come up with a decent show against Sri Lanka, he might slip down in the pecking order.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here