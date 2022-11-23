ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Consolidates His Position at The Top, Arshdeep Singh And Yuzvendra Chahal Make Gains

Suryakumar Yavav tightened his grip over the the No. 1 in ICC men’s ranking for T20I batters thanks to stunning century during the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand last week. His innings of 111 not out helped the India star gain 31 rating points to widen the gap with second-placed Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan.

SKY now leads wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan by 54 rating points.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway made 59 during the tied third T20I against India in Napier on Tuesday and that has helped him gain a spot to displace Pakistan captain Babar Azam from the third spot. Babar has dropped down to the fourth spot ahead of South African Aiden Markram who completes the top-five.

India captain Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 30 when the rain halted his team’s chase of 161 but the innings has helped him to the 50th spot which he now jointly occupies with Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka.

In the bowler’s list, right-arm pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar has moved up two places to the 11th spot while rising star Arshdeep Singh has gained a spot to occupy the 21st position.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped eight spots to be 40th in the list.

In the ODI list, former world No. 1 David Warner has moved up a spot to fifth thanks to his player-of-the-series award winning performance in the series between Australia and England. Warner scored a sparkling ton as Australia completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

His opening partner Travis Head made 152 in the series finale that has propelled him to the 30th position, a progress of 12 spots. Middle-order steel Steve Smith scored 195 runs during the three matches and has risen to the 7th spot.

Among England batters, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt have entered the top-100.

In the bowler’s list, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has moved up four places to take fourth position while legspinner Adam Zampa climbed up eight places to seventh while Pat Cummins moved up one place to 17th.

