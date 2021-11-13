ICC T20WC: Pak's Mohammad Rizwan Wins Hearts With Beautiful Gesture to Indian Doctor

Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan has gifted his jersey to an Indian doctor, Shaheer Sanalbadin, expressing gratitude for treating him before the all-crucial semi-final against Australia. Before the match, Rizwan was admitted to the ICU of the Medore Hospital in Dubai and was treated by Sanalbadin. According to Khaleej Times, the Pakistani opener gifted him a jersey autographed by him as a gesture of thanks.

Despite the batting heroics of Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan lost the semi-final against Australia.

Rizwan had to be admitted to the ICU due to a chest infection late at night on November 9. Rizwan was reportedly in a bad condition, having trouble breathing. However, he still kept saying that “I have to be with the team tomorrow.” Dr Sanalbadin said that Rizwan was eager to play, and seemed full of confidence. “I was surprised by his quick recovery,” the doctor said. Despite his poor health, Rizwan scored 67 runs off 52 balls in the semi-final.

However, the half-century went to waste since his team lost to Australia by 5 wickets in the match. Rizwan’s cricket career has been an impressive one so far. The 29-year-old wicket-keeper has played 41 ODIs, 17 Tests and 49 T20 Internationals. In Tests, he has scored 914 runs with one century and six half-centuries. In ODIs, he has 864 runs with two centuries and four half-centuries to his name. He has scored a total of 1346 runs in T20 International format at an average of 51.76.

