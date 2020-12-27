ICC Teams of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain of ODI and T20I Teams, Virat Kohli Leads Test Side

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket.

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team.

The T20I team has two Australians (Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell), two West Indians (Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard), one South African (AB de Villiers) and one player each from Afghanistan (Rashid Khan) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The ODI team of the decade features all the above mentioned Indians sans Jasprit Bumrah, with Dhoni once again named as the skipper. Besides them it features two players each from South Africa (AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir) and Australia (David Warner and Mitchell Starc) as well as one player from Bangladesh (Shakib al Hasan), England (Ben Stokes), New Zealand (Trent Boult) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).

Kohli was named the captain of the Test team of the XI, with Ashwin the other Indian player in the side. Englishmen dominate the team with four of them: Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the line up.

Their Ashes rivals Aussie David Warner and Steve Smith too made it to the playing eleven. Kane Williamson is the only Kiwi and Kumar Sangakkara is the only Lankan in the team.

Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade A line-up that could probably bat for a week! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.