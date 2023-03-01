ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson to Become World No. 1 Bowler

Ravichandran Ashwin has dethroned James Anderson to become the World No. 1 ranked bowler in Test cricket. The latest ICC release states that the ace Indian off-spinner has displaced the veteran English speedster with 864 rating points.

Ashwin claimed the top spot following a six-wicket match haul in India’s emphatic victory over Australia in the second Test, with Anderson dropping to second place after England’s stunning loss to New Zealand in the Wellington Test.

Ashwin first claimed the honour of being the No.1-ranked Test bowler in 2015, and has returned to the top spot on several occasions since then. He big wickets in India’s win in Dehli, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over of the first innings before returning to pick up Alex Carey for a duck.

The evergreen off-spinner was at it again in the second innings, picking up three of the top five while his spin-bowling accomplice Ravindra Jadeja rattled through the rest of the Australia XI from the other end.

Ashwin has an opportunity to extend his latest stay in the No.1 spot in India’s remaining two Tests on home soil in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

R Ashwin – ICC’s Men Player of Year Nominee

Ashwin is the third No.1 Test bowler in as many weeks, after Anderson replaced Australia captain Pat Cummins at the summit last time around. The trio continue to make up the top three bowlers in the latest rankings.

England’s 40-year-old pacer Anderson had moved to the top of the bowling rankings after his brilliant performance in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui but has since dropped seven rating points to 859 and into second place.

Although the veteran made an impact again in the remarkable second Test, taking three top-order wickets in the first innings, he is now five rating points behind Ashwin who remains on 864 points.

