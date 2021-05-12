ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin Static at No. 2; Hasan And Afridi Attain Career-Best Spots

Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be the only India bowler in the top-10 of ICC Test rankings remaining static at the second position. Jasprit Bumrah has also kept his 11th spot even as the Pakistan ‘s Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali zoomed to career-best positions.

Hasan, Afridi and Nauman is the first Pakistan trio in Test history to take five wickets in the same match. They achieved the feat during the recently concluded second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare which Pakistan won by an innings to complete a 2-0 clean sweep.

Overall, the feat of three different bowlers taking five-wicket hauls in a single Test has just been achieved six times so far. The last time this record was achieved by Australia’s Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne and Tim May vs England in 1993.

While right-arm pacer Hasan took 5/27 in the first innings, left-arm pacer Afridi (5/52) and spinner Nauman (5/86) took their five-wicket hauls in the second innings. The performance has helped Hasan climb up sixth positions to 14th while Afridi has skipped nine places to occupy the 22nd and Nauman has jumped from 54th to 46th spot.

From Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani has advanced four places to be at the 51st position while Tendai Chisoro has also mad gains to be placed at the 110th position.

Abid Ali, who scored a double-century, is now 40th in the Test rankings for batters while Azhar Ali, who hit a century, is at the 16th spot. Nauman has also seen rise in his batting spot thanks to 97 which saw him climb up to 116th spot.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here