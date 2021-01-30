ICC Test Rankings: Cheteshwar Pujara Moves to Sixth Spot; Ajinkya Rahane Eighth

India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara went past Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and is now placed at the sixth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. Pujara remained one of the architects of India's series win Down Under and his consistent scores made sure that he rapidly rise in the latest Test rankings released by ICC. Meanwhile Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also moved up a spot to be at the eighth position.

Speaking on Youtube, the 33-year-old had mentioned that how not being part of India's limited overs side left him short of match practice. Pujara also doesn't have an IPL franchise.

"After the lockdown I didn't have any match practice before the Australia tour so to prepare for that big series it became a little difficult. Otherwise if there was no COVID then there would have been some first-class games which I would have played. But because of the COVID lockdown there were not many FC games which I could play. I only played 1 game (warm-up match) before the Test series started so as a batter it was difficult to gain the rhythm, concentration. Early on it was difficult but as I started playing few more games, it took me a couple of Test matches to find the right way (to bat in Australia)," he added.

Meanwhile in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin have retained their eighth and ninth spots respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli too has been firm at the fourth position in the batting charts. England pacer James Anderson moved up one place to be at sixth position in the ICC Test bowler's rankings following his superb feat of achieving 30th Test fifer. He achieved the rare feat against Sri Lanka at the Galle international stadium earlier this month.