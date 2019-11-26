Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal Breaks Into Top 10, Virat Kohli Gets Closer to Steve Smith

Mayank Agarwal reached the top ten for the first time, while his captain Virat Kohli closed the gap with No. 1 Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Cricketnext Staff |November 26, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal Breaks Into Top 10, Virat Kohli Gets Closer to Steve Smith

Mayank Agarwal reached the top ten for the first time, while his captain Virat Kohli closed the gap with No. 1 Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Agarwal, India's Test opener, has reached 700 points while England allrounder Ben Stokes got to 704 points to reach ninth position, breaking into the top ten for the first time as well. Kohli, meanwhile, got to 928 points, just three away from leader Steve Smith.

Agarwal has been in prime form, and scored 243, his second double-century in Test cricket, in the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. Kohli, meanwhile, scored 136 in the day-night second Test in Kolkata as India swept the series 2-0.

Stokes' 91 and 28 in Tauranga against New Zealand helped him move up, while Joe Root slipped out of the top 10 after managing just 2 and 11 in the losing cause. BJ Watling’s 205 also lifted him 12 places to 12th position.

Marnus Labuschagne’s 185 that helped Australia to victory over Pakistan in Brisbane has taken him from 35th to 14th place.

Among the bowler, Neil Wagner's eight-wicket haul has taken him to a career-best third position with 816 rating points. India's Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are at career-high points tallies (716 and 672), sitting in 17th and 21st positions respectively.

