Mayank Agarwal reached the top ten for the first time, while his captain Virat Kohli closed the gap with No. 1 Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.
Agarwal, India's Test opener, has reached 700 points while England allrounder Ben Stokes got to 704 points to reach ninth position, breaking into the top ten for the first time as well. Kohli, meanwhile, got to 928 points, just three away from leader Steve Smith.
Agarwal has been in prime form, and scored 243, his second double-century in Test cricket, in the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. Kohli, meanwhile, scored 136 in the day-night second Test in Kolkata as India swept the series 2-0.
Stokes' 91 and 28 in Tauranga against New Zealand helped him move up, while Joe Root slipped out of the top 10 after managing just 2 and 11 in the losing cause. BJ Watling’s 205 also lifted him 12 places to 12th position.
Marnus Labuschagne’s 185 that helped Australia to victory over Pakistan in Brisbane has taken him from 35th to 14th place.
Among the bowler, Neil Wagner's eight-wicket haul has taken him to a career-best third position with 816 rating points. India's Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav are at career-high points tallies (716 and 672), sitting in 17th and 21st positions respectively.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC Test Rankings: Mayank Agarwal Breaks Into Top 10, Virat Kohli Gets Closer to Steve Smith
Mayank Agarwal reached the top ten for the first time, while his captain Virat Kohli closed the gap with No. 1 Steve Smith in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
England's James Anderson to Continue Recovery in South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | November 19, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
Would Like to See Mayank Agarwal Continue Scoring Big in Second Year: Sunil Gavaskar
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
One Series at Home, One Away More Balanced Format for WTC: Kohli
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings