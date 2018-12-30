ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand Overtake South Africa to Third Spot

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by a record 423 runs on the final day of the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (December 30). It was their fourth successive Test series victory, which took them to 107 points, two points above South Africa.
Had they won the first Test as well - it ended in a draw - New Zealand could have gone up to 109 points. South Africa, though, can reach 110 points if they whitewash Pakistan in their ongoing Test series. South Africa had already won the first Test in Centurion in under three days.
India, who lead 2-1 after three Tests in Australia, are at the top of the rankings with 116 points. England are second with 108 points and Australia fifth on 102 points.
First Published: December 30, 2018, 1:01 PM IST