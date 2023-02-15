ICC Test Rankings: R Ashwin Becomes World's Second-ranked Bowler, Gets Closer to Replacing Pat Cummins at Top

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were the wrecker-in-chief from India as they combined to condemn world’s top-ranked Test team Australia to an innings defeat in Nagpur last week. Their performances have reflected in the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowler in which they have made significant gains.

Ashwin was the top-wicket taker in the contest finishing with match figures of 8/79 including a five-wicket haul in Australia’s second innings - the 31st of his sparkling Test career. He thus climbed up to the second spot in the rankings and is now just 21 rating points behind Australia captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins who is currently world’s top-ranked bowler in the format.

Jadeja was in excellent touch with both the bat and the ball producing a solid all-round performance that belied the fact Nagpur Test was his first international match since a long injury layoff.

It was the left-arm spinner Jadeja whose 5/47 on the first day of the series opener resulted in Australia being skittled for 177 after the tourists opted to bat first.

Jadeja followed that with 2/34 in Australia’s second innings that ended with just 91 runs to show for inside a session.

The match was also quite productive for India Test captain Rohit Sharma who made the contest’s only century from either side. He scored 120 in India’s 400-all out which has given up a push from 10th to the 8th spot in latest ICC Test rankings for batters.

The Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja fell failed to get going in either inning.

Warner made 11 runs in the two innings and as a result has fallen from 14th to 20th spot while his opening partner Khawaja is now 10th after managing 1 and 5.

India allrounder Axar Patel scored 84 off 174 - the second-highest individual score of the Test besides taking a wicket as well. The performance has seen him climb up to the 7th spot in the allrounder rankings.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has also risen in the Test batter’s rankings following his superb 182 against Zimbabwe in the first Test. Brathwaite moved four spots to the 21st position.

