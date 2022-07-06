ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Out of Top-10 Batters List, Rishabh Pant Zooms to 5th Spot

After failing to make a significant contribution in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, India star Virat Kohli has dropped out from the top-10 list of Test batters. Kohli managed 11 and 20 during the contest which India lost by seven wickets and that saw him slipping to the 13th spot now.

However, Rishabh Pant has broken into the top-10 list thanks to a rich vein of form in red-ball cricket. Pant scored a blistering century in Birmingham to help India o 416-all out in their first innings. He has two centuries and three fifties in his last six Tests now which has seen him climb up to the fifth spot- a jump of six places.

England batter Joe Root is in red-hot form and belted an unbeaten 142 in the successful chase of 378. He maintains his grip over the top spot and now has a total rating of 923 – which has given him an entry into the elite list of top 20 highest-rated batters in ICC Rankings history.

On the other hand, Jonny Bairstow, who is in the form of his life, has entered into the top-10 list for the first time since 2018. Before the start of the New Zealand series, Bairstow was ranked 47th in the world.

Four Tests later, the 32-year-old has taken the 10th spot thanks to four centuries in three matches. He was the star of the Edgbaston Test against India with twin centuries to his name.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, Bairstow has now scored 1218 runs at an average of 55.36 including six centuries.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and finished the five-match series with 17 scalps to his name. He has gained one spot and is now ranked sixth best Test bowler in the world.

In the list of allrounders though there hasn’t been any change in the top 10 list. However, Australia’s Cameron Green has gained three spots thanks to his performance in the Galle Test to move to the 14th position.

