Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

ICC Test Rankings: Zak Crawley, James Anderson Gain Big After Southampton Heroics

English batter Zack Crawley and pacer James Anderson have made notable progress in the latest ICC rankings.

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
England's Zack Crawley and James Anderson have gained big in latest ICC rankings.

England pacer James Anderson and batsman Zak Crawley have gained big in the latest ICC Test rankings on the back of some impressive performances against Pakistan in the third Test match in Southampton.

While Crawley came up with his career best Test score of 267, James Anderson reached his 600th Test wicket with match figures of 7 for 101.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2020--Can James Anderson Reach the 700-mark? He Says Why Not

The 22-year-old England batter leapfrogged 53 spots to reach 28th position. He had started the series in 95th position but his 320-run aggregate has made him the fourth best ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile Anderson moved back into the top ten after dropping out of it since the previous home series against West Indies. The 39-year-old gained six spots to reach eighth position after the game which saw him picking his 29th wicket haul in the first innings and become only the fourth bowler to grab 600 Test wickets.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler too made some notable progress as he scored a wonderful 152 against Pakistan in Southampton. He now stands at 21st spot with career best rating points of 637.

Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2020: James Anderson Reaches 600 Wickets, England Clinch Series With Draw

All-rounder Ben Stokes had to miss out on the final Test match due to some family commitment and as a result he was dethroned from the numero uno spot in Test all-rounder's rankings where West Indies skipper Jason Holder replaces him.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar Ali’s return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings means he gains 11 places and reaches 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.

Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are in the top 100 for bowlers. Fawad has gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad has moved up nine places to 100th place.

ENG v PAK 2020England vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020ICC rankingsLatest ICC rankingsPakistan vs England

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more