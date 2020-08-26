ICC Test Rankings: Zak Crawley, James Anderson Gain Big After Southampton Heroics

England pacer James Anderson and batsman Zak Crawley have gained big in the latest ICC Test rankings on the back of some impressive performances against Pakistan in the third Test match in Southampton.
While Crawley came up with his career best Test score of 267, James Anderson reached his 600th Test wicket with match figures of 7 for 101.
The 22-year-old England batter leapfrogged 53 spots to reach 28th position. He had started the series in 95th position but his 320-run aggregate has made him the fourth best ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
Meanwhile Anderson moved back into the top ten after dropping out of it since the previous home series against West Indies. The 39-year-old gained six spots to reach eighth position after the game which saw him picking his 29th wicket haul in the first innings and become only the fourth bowler to grab 600 Test wickets.
England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler too made some notable progress as he scored a wonderful 152 against Pakistan in Southampton. He now stands at 21st spot with career best rating points of 637.
All-rounder Ben Stokes had to miss out on the final Test match due to some family commitment and as a result he was dethroned from the numero uno spot in Test all-rounder's rankings where West Indies skipper Jason Holder replaces him.
For Pakistan, captain Azhar Ali’s return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings means he gains 11 places and reaches 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.
Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are in the top 100 for bowlers. Fawad has gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad has moved up nine places to 100th place.
