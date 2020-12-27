CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » ICC Test Team of the Decade: Virat Kohli To Lead Squad Dominated by Englishmen

ICC Test Team of the Decade: Virat Kohli To Lead Squad Dominated by Englishmen

ICC's Test team has four Englishmen in Cook, Anderson, Broad and Stokes. Interestingly, Virat Kohli has been named the skipper.

ICC Test Team of the Decade: Virat Kohli To Lead Squad Dominated by Englishmen

The International Cricket Council has released the Test team of the decade. The team consists of two Indian cricketers: Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli is named the captain. Besides them, Englishmen dominated the team with four of them: Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the line up. Their Ashes rivals Aussie David Warner and Steve Smith too made it to the playing eleven. Kane Williamson is the only Kiwi and Kumar Sangakkara is the only Lankan in the team.

Also read: ICC T20I Team of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named Captain, No Player from England, NZ and Pakistan

The ICC has released a team( for all the three formats) of the last decade. Interestingly, MS Dhoni has been named skipper of T20 and ODI teams.

ICC Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli(India & Captain), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).

The team was picked by an ICC panel which had the likes of Sharda Ugra, Shaun Pollock, Lisa Sthalekar and Tim Cutler. The award will be given away on December 28 at 12.30 pm (IST).

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches