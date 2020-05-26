ICC to be Blamed for Fall in Popularity of Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been vocal about a lot of issues pertaining to the dying art of bowling. Speaking to ESPNCrinfo, the "Rawalpindi Express" talked about the state of fast bowling in the times of T20Is.
ICC to be Blamed for Fall in Popularity of Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been vocal about a lot of issues pertaining to the dying art of bowling. Speaking to ESPNCrinfo, the "Rawalpindi Express" talked about the state of fast bowling in the times of T20Is.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings