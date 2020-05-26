Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ICC to be Blamed for Fall in Popularity of Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been vocal about a lot of issues pertaining to the dying art of bowling. Speaking to ESPNCrinfo, the "Rawalpindi Express" talked about the state of fast bowling in the times of T20Is.

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
ICC to be Blamed for Fall in Popularity of Cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been vocal about a lot of issues pertaining to the dying art of bowling. Speaking to ESPNCrinfo, the "Rawalpindi Express" talked about the state of fast bowling in the times of T20Is.

According to Akhtar, “There has been a fall in the popularity of the game and ICC is to be blamed for it.”

He adds, “I have been voicing for last 10 years to open the bouncers for fast bowlers. Till there is no rivalry like Sachin vs Shoaib, you won’t get following.”

Earlier he had claimed that young Naseem Shah can replicate his feats and match his passion and aggression for bowling.

"Among the present lot, I feel Naseem Shah can replicate my bowling attitude and passion. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude," Akhtar said.

Naseem, the youngest to record a Test hat-trick taker, also thanked Shoaib for choosing him as his bowling partner.

"Delighted to get Shoaib Akhtar's recognition following acknowledgment by Wasim Akram. I want to thank Shoaib for nominating me as his bowling partner, these bowlers were my idols and getting recognised by them is nothing short of a big honour for me," said Naseem.

"I agree that attitude and aggression are the keys to success for a fast bowler, I hope that I would live up to Shoaib's expectations of me," he added.

Akhtar has played 46 Tests in his career bagging 176 wickets. In the ODIs he has 247 wickets from 163 matches.

iccNaseem ShahShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more