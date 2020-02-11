Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC to Introduce Front Foot No-ball Technology in Women's T20 World Cup

Front foot no-ball technology will be used in a global tournament for the first time at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

PTI |February 11, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Dubai: Front foot no-ball technology will be used in a global tournament for the first time at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The decision to use this system was made after successful trials conducted recently in both India and the West Indies.

"The third umpire will monitor the front foot landing position after each ball and communicate to the on-field umpire if the delivery was a no ball," the ICC said in a statement.

"The on-field umpires have been instructed not to call any front foot no balls unless advised to do so by the third umpire, although they will be responsible for calling all other types of no ball on the field."

The technology was recently trialed across 12 games, during which 4717 balls were bowled and 13 no balls (0.28% of deliveries) were called. All deliveries were judged accurately, the ICC said.

Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket said: "Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I'm confident that this technology will reduce the small number of front foot no ball errors at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

"No balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though percentage of deliveries that are no balls is low, it is important to call them correctly. Since we first trialed this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost-effectively, and with minimum impact on the flow of the game."

