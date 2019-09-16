ICC to Review Security in Pakistan Before Appointing Match Officials
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will review the security arrangements put in place in Pakistan before appointing the match officials for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka beginning September 27.
ICC to Review Security in Pakistan Before Appointing Match Officials
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will review the security arrangements put in place in Pakistan before appointing the match officials for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka beginning September 27.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Counting on Sri Lanka to Tour Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
Pakistan Await Details of Security Threat From SLC as Fate of Series Hangs in Balance
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
Karunaratne, Malinga Among Ten Sri Lanka Players Opting Out of Pakistan Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings