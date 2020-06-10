ICC to Take Decision on T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia in July
The ICC has in their meeting on Wednesday have decided to take a call on the 2020 edition of the men's T20 World Cup and the Women's World Cup 2021, next month after assessing the Covid-19 situation further, to give them "the best possible opportunity to make a right decision for the sport."
