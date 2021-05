ICC Trolled For Major Blunder; Hall of Fame Graphic Shows Waqar Younis as India Player

An ICC video celebrating the career of Waqar Younis has a major error that shows of legendary pacer’s international team as India. An eagle-eyed cricket fan spotted the error in the video that at the time of writing this story is still available on cricket’s global governing body’s official website.

The graphic arrives within five seconds of the video that shows a picture of Waqar in his follow through alongside a brief summary of his international career.

Naturally, fans on twitter are trolling ICC for the major goof-up.

ICC after gifting minor heart attack to Pakistanis: pic.twitter.com/wUIXc6i7yu — Kiran_Aman🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@kiran_aman567) May 24, 2021

Lol waqar devdas younis — Dr A (@intentionz007) May 24, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Waqar was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2013. Born in Vehari, he led his country in 17 Tests and 62 ODIs.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to be in the same category as icons like Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan and Javed Miandad. I grew up hearing about their exploits and then ended up playing with the latter two, as well as with Wasim Akram,” Waqar had said after the announcement.

“To be in the august company of some of the greatest players the game has ever seen is personally quite exciting for me. A big, heartfelt thanks from me to all the living members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and those from the voting academy, who thought me worthy of this.”

