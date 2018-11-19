Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 19, 2018, 4:00 PM IST
(ICC/Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Twitter handle trolled Pakistan fans after some of them got angry with regards to a poll pushed out on Sunday.

The ICC had tweeted out a multiple-choice poll asking the fans' opinion on which two teams will qualify for the Women's World T20 final. The choices given were West Indies vs India, West Indies vs England, Australia vs India and Australia vs England.




The absence of Pakistan from the poll angered the fans. They took to social media to express their angst, without realizing that ICC was referring to the ongoing Women’s World T20. Here are some of their replies.



















To this ICC replied, “The absolute state of these mentions! Pakistan didn't get out of the #WT20 group stage guys.”




First Published: November 19, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
