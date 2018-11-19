WWT20: ICC Trolls Confused Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet

(ICC/Twitter)

Who do you think will contest the @WorldT20 Final? #WT20 — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2018

Pakistan is number one in t20 ranking but you didn't mention it. — Shamim Balti (@imalone96) November 19, 2018

Naver underestimate @ICC champion — MR JAdooN (@shujahatali23) November 19, 2018

Pakistan v India — عبدالحسیب (@_Abdul_Haseeb_) November 19, 2018

Where is Pakistan. — GHULAM SHABEER (@Shabeer_jattak) November 19, 2018

None of the options mentioned — Sohail Wahab (@sohailwahab) November 19, 2018

Pakistan Vs India — Sports Fan (@SportsF82793299) November 19, 2018

The absolute state of these mentions!



Pakistan didn't get out of the #WT20 group stage guys — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2018

First Published: November 19, 2018, 3:57 PM IST