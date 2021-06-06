ICC Trophy Has Eluded Virat Kohli, World Test Championship Final a Big Chance: Parthiv Patel

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said winning the ICC World Test Championship will be a huge achievement for Virat Kohli, who is yet to win an ICC tournament as captain. Kohli has led India in the Champions Trophy 2017 (finalists) and World Cup 2019 (semifinalists) but India lost in the knockouts in both tournaments. Kohli now has a chance to correct that record, as he will lead India in the ICC WTC final in Southampton from June 18 against New Zealand.

“This is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there’s a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli – who has been eluded from the ICC trophy, he has led India in couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning Test championship would be a big feather in his cap,” Parthiv said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

On the same show, Ajit Agarkar said he wouldn’t be surprised if India played four seamers.

“We still don’t know what the conditions are likely to be, but we presume in England – with the Dukes ball in particular – there will always be help for the seam bowlers. You can’t imagine a pitch being very dry in mid-June. The seamers will play a part and India has got as formidable an attack as any in the world. I think that’s been their strength over the last few years. Whether it is a Bumrah, Shami – the No.1 bowler for me for a Test line-up for India – and Ishant Sharma, he has gotten better over his career as he has played. So, those three certainly will start and if it is a green seaming wicket, you might see a fourth one for all you know,” he said.

Agarkar said the WTC final will be a huge landmark.

“It is a big deal. Everyone remembers the first person to get to any sort of landmark and that’s what makes it special. So, to be involved and particularly in the middle when the rules changed, the percentages came into play when India was way ahead at one point, they still had to get the job done. Both teams will be up for it and both teams will be very excited to be a part of it.”

