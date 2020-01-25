Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

263/5 (70.4)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 80.2 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 23, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 25 January, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

167/2 (29.2)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
United Arab Emirates Under-19
United Arab Emirates Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 25 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

77/3 (12.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 53, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 25 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

186/5 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

29/0 (2.0)

Melbourne Stars need 158 runs in 108 balls at 8.77 rpo

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | A Look Back at India’s Route to the Quarterfinals

Here we take a look back at the Indian U-19 cricket team's path to the knockout stages of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |January 25, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | A Look Back at India’s Route to the Quarterfinals

The Indian U-19 cricket team will face Australia in what will be a mouth-watering quarterfinal in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday (January 28) at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The defending champions have been in fine fettle through the tournament thus far, winning all their three games to end the first round atop their group.

Australia will provide a sterner test but there has been enough good cricket on display from Paras Mhambrey’s boys that suggests they could very well defend their title.

Here we take a look back at their path to the knockout stages of the U-19 World Cup.

India vs Sri Lanka, January 19th 2020 – India Won by 90 Runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Boys in Blue started their campaign against Sri Lanka in emphatic fashion, registering a 90-run win in a match that saw both batsmen and bowlers shine.

Put in to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss, India posted 297-4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Priyam Garg (56), Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel (52) all scored half-centuries and there were other useful knocks from Tilak Varma (46), Siddhesh Vir (44) and Divyansh Saxena (23).

In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 207 before being bundled out in the 46th over. Akash Singh (2-29), Veer (2-34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-44) were the pick of the bowlers but Sushant Mishra (1-34) and Kartik Tyagi (1-27) also impressed.

India vs Japan, January 21st 2020 – India Won by 10 Wickets

India Japan

Perhaps India’s easiest outing of the tournament so far came against minnows Japan, who impressed in the qualifiers but predictably struggled against a powerhouse.

Japan batted first after India won the toss and opted to field and opted to take things slow. The strategy worked till the fifth over when Tyagi cleaned up the opposition skipper Marcus Thurgate. The floodgates now open, they were bundled out for just 41 – with 5 batsmen registering ducks and no batsman managing a double-digit score.

Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, ending the match with figures of 4-5. In response, Jaiswal (29*) and Kumar Kushagra (13) finished the chase in 4.5 overs.

India vs New Zealand, January 24th 2020 – India Won by 44 Runs

India U-19 cricket team

This rain-interrupted encounter had been reduced to almost a T20-style shootout by the time the first innings ended but it showed India’s ability to grind out a result in a match where the opposition went hell for leather.

Put in to bat first India made a brisk start and didn’t lose any wickets early. However, a rain interruption after 21 overs saw the match reduced to a 23-over-a-side affair. India finished at 115-0 and New Zealand’s target was revised to 192.

New Zealand started the chase well enough but once Atharva Ankolekar (3-28) and Bishnoi (4-30) began wreaking havoc, the middle-order crumbled and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 147 in 21 overs.

ICC U-19 World CupICC U-19 World Cup 2020India U-19 Cricket teamPriyam GargU-19 World Cup 2020Yashasvi Jaiswal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
