ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | A Look Back at India’s Route to the Quarterfinals

The Indian U-19 cricket team will face Australia in what will be a mouth-watering quarterfinal in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday (January 28) at Potchefstroom, South Africa.
The defending champions have been in fine fettle through the tournament thus far, winning all their three games to end the first round atop their group.
Australia will provide a sterner test but there has been enough good cricket on display from Paras Mhambrey’s boys that suggests they could very well defend their title.
Here we take a look back at their path to the knockout stages of the U-19 World Cup.
India vs Sri Lanka, January 19th 2020 – India Won by 90 Runs
The Boys in Blue started their campaign against Sri Lanka in emphatic fashion, registering a 90-run win in a match that saw both batsmen and bowlers shine.
Put in to bat first after Sri Lanka won the toss, India posted 297-4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Priyam Garg (56), Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel (52) all scored half-centuries and there were other useful knocks from Tilak Varma (46), Siddhesh Vir (44) and Divyansh Saxena (23).
In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 207 before being bundled out in the 46th over. Akash Singh (2-29), Veer (2-34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2-44) were the pick of the bowlers but Sushant Mishra (1-34) and Kartik Tyagi (1-27) also impressed.
India vs Japan, January 21st 2020 – India Won by 10 Wickets
Perhaps India’s easiest outing of the tournament so far came against minnows Japan, who impressed in the qualifiers but predictably struggled against a powerhouse.
Japan batted first after India won the toss and opted to field and opted to take things slow. The strategy worked till the fifth over when Tyagi cleaned up the opposition skipper Marcus Thurgate. The floodgates now open, they were bundled out for just 41 – with 5 batsmen registering ducks and no batsman managing a double-digit score.
Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers, ending the match with figures of 4-5. In response, Jaiswal (29*) and Kumar Kushagra (13) finished the chase in 4.5 overs.
India vs New Zealand, January 24th 2020 – India Won by 44 Runs
This rain-interrupted encounter had been reduced to almost a T20-style shootout by the time the first innings ended but it showed India’s ability to grind out a result in a match where the opposition went hell for leather.
Put in to bat first India made a brisk start and didn’t lose any wickets early. However, a rain interruption after 21 overs saw the match reduced to a 23-over-a-side affair. India finished at 115-0 and New Zealand’s target was revised to 192.
New Zealand started the chase well enough but once Atharva Ankolekar (3-28) and Bishnoi (4-30) began wreaking havoc, the middle-order crumbled and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 147 in 21 overs.
