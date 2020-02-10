Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

445 (122.5)

Bangladesh trail by 49 runs, MIN. 118.5 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

One-off ODI: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

03 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

05 Apr, 202010:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Bangladesh's Aggressive Reaction after Final Was 'Dirty': Priyam Garg

India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup.

PTI |February 10, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Bangladesh's Aggressive Reaction after Final Was 'Dirty': Priyam Garg

India captain Priyam Garg has called the aggressive celebration of Bangladesh players as "dirty" following their maiden title triumph at the Under-19 World Cup.

Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final here on Sunday.

While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.

"We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay," Garg was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Even when the match on, Bangladesh players were overtly aggressive while fielding with their lead pacer Shoriful Islam sledging the Indian batsmen after every delivery.

In fact as Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was seen swearing multiple times on camera.

However, his skipper Ali showed maturity beyond his age to apologise on behalf of the players.

"What happened, it should not [have] happened. I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotion can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through.

"As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," said Ali, who scored an unbeaten 43 in a high-pressure situation.

Over the past two years, both teams were involved in close games with India getting the better of them on two important occasions -- the Asia Cup final and tri-series final last year.

"I'll say India-Bangladesh rivalry bring the part, and before the World Cup final, we lost the Asia Cup final to them a couple of months ago. So I think the boys are really pumped up and take a revenge. I won't say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side," said Ali.

A source close to the Indian team management told PTI that the emotions ran high during and after the game but "none of the Indian players was at fault".

ICC U-19 World CupICC U-19 World Cup 2020India U-19 Cricket teamPriyam GargU-19 World Cup 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sun, 5 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more