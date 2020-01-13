ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: India Thrash Afghanistan in Warm-up Tie

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and pacer Kartik Tyagi's three-wicket haul saw India script a 211-run win over Afghanistan in a ICC U-19 World Cup warm-up game on Sunday.
India scored 255/8 in 50 overs batting first as Jaiswal cracked 69 off 97 balls and N.T. Tilak Verma hit 55 before retiring.
In reply, Afghanistan were skittled out for just 44 in 17.5 overs with Tyagi (3/10) being the wrecker in chief.
Skipper Priyam Garg (36) and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jarel also chipped in with useful knocks, as did Atharva Ankolekar (18) and Shubhang Hegde (25).
For Afghanistan, Abid Mohammadi (3-19) was the pick of the bowlers despite only bowling three overs.
The batting, however, will have to find form quickly if they are to have any chance of making a decent fist of things at the tournament.
Five players were out for ducks, with only Mohammad Ishaq crossing double-figures (11) and the Indian bowling attack made merry.
Hegde (2-6), Akash Singh (2-14) and Sushant Mishra (2-11) were also among the wickets besides the aforementioned Tyagi.
India next take on Zimbabwe in their final warm-up game while Afghanistan will face England. Both games take place on Tuesday (January 14).
