ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Pakistan Crush Afghanistan to Set Up India Clash

Three deliveries later, Ahmad had broken the stumps at the bowlers and ran out Huraira who had backed up too much to bring Afghanistan back into the game.

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Pakistan Crush Afghanistan to Set Up India Clash

Pakistan’s opener Mohammad Huraira was Mankaded rather cheekily, but by then he had done enough to ensure they would not lose to neighbours Afghanistan in the quarter-final in Benoni. Pakistan, who now play defending champions India, won by six wickets and more than 8 overs to spare.

Batting first, Afghanistan’s batsmen failed convert their starts into anything substantial. Skipper Farhan Zakhil top scored for them with 40 while Ramanullah (29) and Abid Mohammadi (28) made healthy contributions.

Abdul Rahman added 30 important runs in the final overs but could not help his side go above 200. Afghanistan were eventually skittled out for 189 with Mohammad Amir Khan picking up three wickets while Fahad Munir returned with two.

Pakistan’s bowlers were in fine form as they kept Afghanistan’s batsmen tied down and did not let them break the shackles at all.

In response, Haider Ali and Huraira gave Pakistan a good start as they put on 61 for the opening stand. Ali was dismissed for 28 before captain Rohail Nazir and Huraira came together and continued to chip away at the target.

Soon after Noor Ahmad struck twice, removing Nazir and Fahad Munir quickly to peg Pakistan back.

Three deliveries later, Ahmad had broken the stumps at the bowlers and ran out Huraira who had backed up too much to bring Afghanistan back into the game.

However Qasim Akram (25*) and Mohammad Haris (29*) were on hand to ensure there would no more hiccups for Pakistan as they romped home to a six wicket win.

ICC U19 World Cupmankadmohammad hurairaNoor AhmadPakistan vs Afghanistan

