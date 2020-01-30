Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Stoppage

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 335 runs, MIN. 49.4 Overs Left Today
Innings Break

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh Under-19 *

261/5 (50.0)

Bangladesh Under-19
v/s
South Africa Under-19
South Africa Under-19

0/0 (0.0)

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to field)
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Eliminator, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

197/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

140 (18.3)

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Sam Fanning Penalised for Incident During India Tie

India had won the match by 74 runs on Tuesday.

PTI |January 30, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Sam Fanning Penalised for Incident During India Tie

Australia opening batsman Sam Fanning has been penalised with two demerit points for making a deliberate elbow contact with Indian pacer Akash Singh during their quarterfinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

According to a statement released by the ICC, Fanning has been been found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

India had won the match by 74 runs on Tuesday.

"The act was deemed as inappropriate and the batsman was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to 'inappropriate physical contact with another player during an international match'," the ICC statement read.

"Level 1 breach of such an event carries a penalty of an official reprimand and a penalty of one or two demerit points."

Fanning admitted to the offence after the game and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match referee Graeme Labrooy.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights as well as fourth umpire Asif Yaqoob.

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 31st over during Australia's run-chase, when Fanning, batting on 48 at that point, stuck his elbow out which made contact with Akash while completing the run.

The bowler seemed unimpressed and replays confirmed that it had been done on purpose.

Fanning top-scored with 75 in Australia's chase of 234, in which they fell short by 74 runs.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
