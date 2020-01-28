ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | We Knew We Had a Good Score On the Board: Priyam Garg
Tyagi, who bowled with fire, rattled Australia in the very first over with two wickets after they lost the first of a run-out of the first delivery. The pacer finished with four wickets and the Player of the match award.
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | We Knew We Had a Good Score On the Board: Priyam Garg
Tyagi, who bowled with fire, rattled Australia in the very first over with two wickets after they lost the first of a run-out of the first delivery. The pacer finished with four wickets and the Player of the match award.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui All Fixtures
Team Rankings