ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | We Knew We Had a Good Score On the Board: Priyam Garg

Tyagi, who bowled with fire, rattled Australia in the very first over with two wickets after they lost the first of a run-out of the first delivery. The pacer finished with four wickets and the Player of the match award.

Cricketnext Staff |January 28, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
India cricket

Defending champions India had quite the scare against Australia in their quarter-final before Atharva Anolekar came to the party with an unbeaten 55. It was his late charge after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 62 that eventually kept India in the game and the skipper Priyam Garg praised the efforts.

“Our start was very good but they bowled well then (with the new ball). We lost three wickets cheaply but we came back well. We thought it was a good score. With our bowling line-up, we thought even 180 would be a fine score,” Garg said after the match.

“We knew we had a score to defend when we had 230. And that first over (Kartik Tyagi’s over where Australia lost three wickets) was amazing.”

“Ball was swinging a bit today so I was trying to hit consistent areas as I had bowled a few wides in the last two games and that worked,” Tyagi explained after the game.

While Garg promised there would be no let up in intensity after having spent many months preparing for this, Australia captain Mackenzie Harvey felt they lost in the final stages of the Indian innings.

“But we surely gave it all, credit to the Indian bowlers. We were right on top in the first 40 overs. Their tailenders scored 80 runs in the last 10 overs and that changed things,” Harvey said.

It was Sam Fanning’s 75 however that kept Australia in the hunt till the late in the chase.

“Unfortunately, our top-order couldn't get going but credit to Fanning. It wasn't the greatest of dressing room atmospheres after being 4/3. If we would have got to a great start, it might have been a different story. We are looking forward to the rest of the matches.”

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020kartik tyagiPriyam Garg

