ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India

An unbeaten India led by Priyam Garg have progressed to the final of the on-going U-19 World Cup in South Africa and will be looking to successfully defend their title on Sunday.
Whether it be the batsmen or the bowlers, India’s colts have not been over awed by the occasion and have been emphatic, if nothing else, in their displays through the group stages and the knockouts.
Such has been their dominance that they became the first side to register a 10-wicket win in the knockout stages when they trounced arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final on Tuesday.
We took a look at who have been the top five performers for the side coached by Paras Mhambrey.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (312 runs from 5 matches)
The left handed opening batsman has been a rock at the top of the order and has made it difficult for opposition teams to find early wickets against India. Known for his attacking ability thanks to his double hundred in domestic cricket in India, Jaiswal has successfully curbed the instinct when needed and gone through the gears as well during the five games. He’s been dismissed only twice in the tournament so far and with an unbeaten century behind his name in the semi-final, Jaiswal will undoubtedly play a massive role as India look to clinch another world title.
Divyaansh Saxena (148 runs from 4 matches)
Divyaansh is the perfect foil for Jaiswal at the top of the order and the duo have scored the bulk of the runs in the tournament for India. Saxena may not be the big hitting batsman like his partner but his ability to hold down one end in a partnership has helped India’s batting look difficult to breakdown. Other than his stylish batting, Saxena also brings to the table some fantastic fielding abilities.
Ravi Bishnoi (13 wickets from 5 matches)
India’s most successful bowler in the tournament so far, leg-spinner Bishnoi, like Kartik Tyagi has been a nightmare for opposition batsmen. His variations are difficult to pick and that he has bowled the bulk of the overs for India at the World Cup is testament of his talent. Bishnoi, who has a strike rate of 19.3, has two four wicket hauls so far and is likely to continue with spinning a web around batsmen in the final in his inimitable dynamic ways.
Kartik Tyagi (11 wickets in 5 matches)
The young speedster has been in top form through the tournament causing batsmen all sorts of trouble in all their games so far. Tyagi, who has the ability to bowl fast, is rather happy to aim for the batsmen’s toes more often than not. His opening spell against Australia was one of the best phases of play for India as he single-handedly broke set them up for the win. With a strike rate of 18.7 and speeds in excess of 145 kph one can see why Garg often turns to him in times of trouble.
Priyam Garg (61 runs from 2 innings)
Earmarked as a special talent much before the World Cup began, Garg has not had to do a lot with the bat so far. However, he began the tournament in fine form with a half century against Sri Lanka but failed to make much of an impact against Australia, when India had a collapse of sorts. Calmness is a feature of Garg’s captaincy which has seen him make the right calls with the support of his team.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
An unbeaten India led by Priyam Garg have progressed to the final of the on-going U-19 World Cup and will be looking to successfully defend their title.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | February 5, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Believes Batsman Can Become 'a Legend'
Cricketnext Staff | February 4, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | India’s Bowling is Best at the World Cup: Priyam Garg
Cricketnext Staff | February 4, 2020, 8:18 PM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | India Enter Final After Thrashing Pakistan by 10 Wickets
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020
BAN v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sun, 5 April, 2020
BAN v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban All Fixtures
Team Rankings