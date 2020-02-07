Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

3/1 (0.4)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

One-off ODI: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

03 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

05 Apr, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India

An unbeaten India led by Priyam Garg have progressed to the final of the on-going U-19 World Cup and will be looking to successfully defend their title.

Cricketnext Staff |February 7, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India

An unbeaten India led by Priyam Garg have progressed to the final of the on-going U-19 World Cup in South Africa and will be looking to successfully defend their title on Sunday.

Whether it be the batsmen or the bowlers, India’s colts have not been over awed by the occasion and have been emphatic, if nothing else, in their displays through the group stages and the knockouts.

Such has been their dominance that they became the first side to register a 10-wicket win in the knockout stages when they trounced arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final on Tuesday.

We took a look at who have been the top five performers for the side coached by Paras Mhambrey.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (312 runs from 5 matches)

 

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The left handed opening batsman has been a rock at the top of the order and has made it difficult for opposition teams to find early wickets against India. Known for his attacking ability thanks to his double hundred in domestic cricket in India, Jaiswal has successfully curbed the instinct when needed and gone through the gears as well during the five games. He’s been dismissed only twice in the tournament so far and with an unbeaten century behind his name in the semi-final, Jaiswal will undoubtedly play a massive role as India look to clinch another world title.

Divyaansh Saxena (148 runs from 4 matches)

Divyaansh Saxena

Divyaansh is the perfect foil for Jaiswal at the top of the order and the duo have scored the bulk of the runs in the tournament for India. Saxena may not be the big hitting batsman like his partner but his ability to hold down one end in a partnership has helped India’s batting look difficult to breakdown. Other than his stylish batting, Saxena also brings to the table some fantastic fielding abilities.

Ravi Bishnoi (13 wickets from 5 matches)

Ravi Bishnoi

India’s most successful bowler in the tournament so far, leg-spinner Bishnoi, like Kartik Tyagi has been a nightmare for opposition batsmen. His variations are difficult to pick and that he has bowled the bulk of the overs for India at the World Cup is testament of his talent. Bishnoi, who has a strike rate of 19.3, has two four wicket hauls so far and is likely to continue with spinning a web around batsmen in the final in his inimitable dynamic ways.

Kartik Tyagi (11 wickets in 5 matches)

Kartik Tyagi

The young speedster has been in top form through the tournament causing batsmen all sorts of trouble in all their games so far. Tyagi, who has the ability to bowl fast, is rather happy to aim for the batsmen’s toes more often than not. His opening spell against Australia was one of the best phases of play for India as he single-handedly broke set them up for the win. With a strike rate of 18.7 and speeds in excess of 145 kph one can see why Garg often turns to him in times of trouble.

Priyam Garg (61 runs from 2 innings)

Priyam Garg

Earmarked as a special talent much before the World Cup began, Garg has not had to do a lot with the bat so far. However, he began the tournament in fine form with a half century against Sri Lanka but failed to make much of an impact against Australia, when India had a collapse of sorts. Calmness is a feature of Garg’s captaincy which has seen him make the right calls with the support of his team.

 

Divyaansh Saxenaindia u19kartik tyagiPriyam Gargravi bishnoiYashasvi Jaiswal

Related stories

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Believes Batsman Can Become 'a Legend'
Cricketnext Staff | February 5, 2020, 11:00 AM IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Believes Batsman Can Become 'a Legend'

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | India’s Bowling is Best at the World Cup: Priyam Garg
Cricketnext Staff | February 4, 2020, 8:35 PM IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | India’s Bowling is Best at the World Cup: Priyam Garg

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | India Enter Final After Thrashing Pakistan by 10 Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | February 4, 2020, 8:18 PM IST

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | India Enter Final After Thrashing Pakistan by 10 Wickets

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sun, 5 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more