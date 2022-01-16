ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, England vs Bangladesh, Group A Live Score, Live From St. Kitts

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, England vs Bangladesh, Group A Live Score and Updates:

Bangladesh Under 19 will be facing the England in their first match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts, West Indies at 6:30 pm IST on January 15, Saturday. Canada and UAE will have a fair idea of the playing conditions and the behaviour of the pitch as both teams played warm-up games ahead of the marquee tournament.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball scorecard

Canada were up against Zimbabwe Under 19 in their first warm-up match. The team failed to put up a good show as they lost the battle by 26 runs. The same was followed by another loss for Canada against Pakistan by eight wickets. The two back-to-back losses must have put the team under the pressure.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, made a statement in their first warm-up game as they defeated Papua New Guinea by a massive 232 runs. Their second match was against England but it was called off due to rain. UAE will hope to start the tournament on a positive note against the underdogs Canada Under 19.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here