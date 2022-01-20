ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India Crush Ireland by 174 Runs to Enter Super League Quarterfinals

A covid-hit Indian U-19 team stormed to their second straight win at the ongoing ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup on the back of excellent batting display against Ireland. The four-time champions made 307 for five from their 50 overs on their way to a massive 174-run win that puts them top of Group B.

Ireland were bowled out for 133 in 39 overs.

India followed up Saturday’s 45-run win over South Africa with a comprehensive victory against Ireland at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. This after they were forced to field a vastly different eleven than their opening fixture after several members of their squad including captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed tested positive for covid-19 and thus missed the contest.

Also Read: India Skipper Yash Dhull, Five Others Test Covid-19 Positive

Opener Harnoor Singh set the tone for his team, back to his best form after only scoring a solitary run in the win over South Africa on Saturday. This time he made 88 before Matthew Humphreys trapped him lbw. However, by that point India were already closing in on 200, helped by Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 79.

They then set a daunting target of 308 for Tim Tector’s team, who started the tournament with a 39-run over Uganda, to hunt down.

The powerplay proved tricky for Ireland to get a foothold in the match and keep up with the required run rate.

And when spinner Rajvardhan Hangargekar struck in only the third over to send Jack Dickson back to the dressing room, they were left reeling.

Any hopes of a fightback finally went when Joshua Cox’s thick edge was caught at the second attempt by wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana as he headed back to the pavilion for 28.

Ireland were eventually bowled out for 133, Aneeshwar Gautam perhaps the pick of the Men in Blue attack with figures of two for 11 at an economy of 2.75.

India next face Uganda, where a win would see them secure top spot in Group B, while Ireland face South Africa.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here