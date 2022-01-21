CricketNext

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Latest Points Table Update After Day 7

Tom Prest struck 13 fours and four sixes. (Pic Credit: ICC)

Here's a look at the latest standings across the various groups of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022.

Six teams were in action on the seventh day of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 including Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada. Pakistan have become the first team from Group C to enter the quarterfinals while defending champions Bangladesh have bounced back after losing their opening clash of the tournament.

Here’s how the four groups stand after Day 7 of the U19 World Cup

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RPointsNRR
1England330063.005
2Bangladesh21102-0.144
3UAE21102-1.400
4Canada30300-1.823
England showed their batting might in the clash against UAE. Batting first, captain Tom Preset belted unbeaten 154 off 119 while Jacob Bethell made 55-ball 62 as England posted a mammoth 362/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, UAE were bowled out for 173 with Ali Nasse scoring a half-century. Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the winning side, taking 4/30. The win was England’s third straight in a row and finished their group stage at the top with six points.

In the other Group A clash of the day, Bangladesh thrashed Canada by eight wickets to put their campaign back on track. Ripon Mondal and SM Meherob took four wickets each as Canada were skittled for 136 in 44.3 overs. Iftakher Hossain Ifti then struck an unbeaten 61 as the defending champions overhauled the target in 30.1 overs. With the win, Bangladesh have now two points and have lifted them from fourth to the second spot in the group standings. They will next face UAE in their final clash and the winner will qualify to the next stage.

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RPointsNRR
1India220042.190
2South Africa21102.760
3Ireland21102-1.350
4Uganda20200-1.600

No matches from the group B were scheduled for Thursday. India are through to the next stage from this group and the winner of South Africa vs Ireland will join them in the quarterfinals.

Group C

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RPointsNRR
1Pakistan220041.390
2Zimbabwe211021.130
3Afghanistan211021.110
4Papua New Guinea20200-3.630

Pakistan entered the last-16 with a 39-run win over Afghanistan. Abdul Faseeh top-scored with 68 as Pakistan made a middling 239/9 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. In their chase, Afghanistan left it too late and finished on 215/9.

Group D

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RPointsNRR
1Sri Lanka220041.010
2Australia321040.089
3West Indies211021.009
4Scotland30300-1.659

No matches from group D were scheduled for Thursday. Barring Scotland, the three remaining teams - Sri Lanka, Australia and West Indies - are still in the race to make the quarters.

