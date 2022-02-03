Sri Lanka U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 Live Cricket Score, Super League Semi-Final 1: Under-19 World Cup Live Updates From Antigua

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 fifth place play off match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.In the fifth-place playoff of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Sri Lanka Under 19 will be going up against Pakistan Under 19. The last match between both sides will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

Live scorecard | Live Ball-by-Ball commentary

Sri Lanka Under 19 and Pakistan Under 19 have experienced similar journeys in the competition. The two teams won all their three league matches. Sri Lanka ended at first place in Group D and Pakistan topped the Group C points table.

The island nation was knocked out from the competition by Afghanistan. Following a four-run loss in the quarter-final, Sri Lanka defeated South Africa in the playoff semi-final.

The Men in Green suffered a loss against Australia in the quarter-final. The team registered a massive defeat by 119 runs. Though the loss ruled them out of the final race, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in their last match to remain in the contention of finishing at fifth place.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here