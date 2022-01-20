ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Watch: India's Rajvardhan Hangargekar's Hits Hat-Trick Of Sixes

India’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar lit up the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 by showing his prowess with both bat and the ball. The Maharashtra cricketer is a right-arm quick bowler and a lower middle-order batter who can clear the boundary with ease. While he had the Souh Africa’s top-order in trouble as India began their campaign, Hangargekar’s talent with the willow caught the eye in India’s second outing against Ireland on Wednesday.

After coming in to bat at No. 5, the lanky batter smashed as many as five huge sixes to give the Indian innings a spectacular finish. Hangargekar struck left-arm spinner Nathan McGuire for two sixes in the 49th over and then followed it up with a hat-trick of sixes off right-arm medium pacer Muzamil Sherzad in the last over to help India post a big total of 307 for five after batting first. Hangargekar finished undefeated on 39 off 17 balls, with a strike rate of 229.41.

India advanced to the Super League quarterfinals of the U-19 World Cup after hammering Ireland by a 174-run-margin. The victory on Wednesday is special also because the team fielded a depleted side for the game when six members of the team were forced into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed were among those who contracted the virus and thus missed the contest. According to the BCCI, in addition to Dhull and Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, and Vasu Vats are also in isolation.

Put into bat at the scenic Brian Lara Stadium, India initially rode on Harnoor Singh’s quick 88, which was nicely complimented by Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s run-a-ball 79, to post a formidable total. Four-time champions India raced into the ICC U-19 World Cup Super League quarterfinals and will meet Uganda on Saturday, January 22.

