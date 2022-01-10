ICC U-19 World Cup: Afghanistan's Warm-up Fixture Cancelled Due to Delay in Team's Arrival in West Indies

The International Cricket Council on Monday cancelled the warm-up fixture of Afghanistan for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup. The squad is yet to arrive in the West Indies due to delays in obtaining the necessary visas, whilst discussions attempting to resolve the issue are ongoing. At the same time, England’s game against the UAE has also been rescheduled.

The ICC released an official statement and confirmed that England will take on the UAE on January 11 at the Conaree Cricket Centre.

“The games in St Kitts and Nevis against England at Warner Park on 10 January (tomorrow) and the 12 January fixture against the UAE at St Paul’s have both been cancelled. England will now play UAE at Conaree Cricket Centre on 11 January,” the statement read.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley addressed the delay in Afghanistan’s arrival in the West Indies. He said the global cricketing body is working closely with the country’s cricket board to resolve the issue at the earliest.

“We have been working together with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and relevant stakeholders to try and find a resolution to the problem and allow the team to travel.

“In the meantime, we have rescheduled the warm-up fixtures to ensure the teams in the region are able to continue their preparation ahead of the start of the tournament on 14 January,” Tetley said.

The much-awaited ICC tournament begins on January 14 with hosts West Indies locking horns with Australia in Guyana. The final will be played on February 5 in Antigua.

