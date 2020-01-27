Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Sri Lanka and England Register Comprehensive Wins

After dismal performances in the group stages, Sri Lanka and England registered comfortable wins in the Plate quarter-finals at the ICC U-19 World Cup.

January 27, 2020
Sri Lanka, who were up against Nigeria, had a rough start as they lost an early wicket but Mohamed Shamaz (56) and Ravindu Rasantha (102*) helped lay the platform for a good total. A handy 43 by Sonal Dinusha pushed them to a score of 306/7.

Nigeria’s struggles expectedly continued after the break as well as only one batsman registered a double digit score and they were eventually bowled out for 73.

For the Lankans, Dilshan Madushanka picked five for 36 as they ran away winners by 233 runs.

Meanwhile Japan’s top order were able to string together a couple of partnerships as Shu Noguchi and Debashish Sahoo scored 20 and 24 each respectively. Marcus Thurgate added 11 as the rest failed to make an impact, leaving England to chase down 94.

Opener Dan Mousley smashed an unbeaten 57, while Sam Young was dismissed for 16 and Jordan Cox was on hand after that to help England over the line with 9 wickets in hand.

