ICC U19 WC 2022: BCCI Announces Rs 40 Lakh Cash Reward For Each Member of Indian Squad

Each member of the Indian cricket team team will receive a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for their triumph at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced. The Yash Dhull-led team defeated England in the final in Antigua on Saturday with India winning their record-extending fifth such title.

While congratulating the under-19 team for their achievement, Shah also added that each member of the support staff will get Rs 25 lakh as well for ‘exemplary performance’.

“I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made the Flag of India proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv," BCCI secretary Shah tweeted.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also extended his wishes saying the cash reward is a small token as the efforts put in by the under-19 contingent is invaluable.

“Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way…The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

Playing in their record fourth straight final at the biennial event, India first bowled out England for a low 189 in 44.5 overs. Allrounder Raj Bawa put in a red-hot show with the ball as he took 5/31 and combined with fellow pacer Ravi Kumar (4/34) to run through their opponents.

England were at one stage tottering on 91/7 before James Rew (95) and James Sales (34*) combined to add some credibility to their batting display.

The target wasn’t imposing and so it never put India under pressure despite them losing in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi for a two-ball duck in the very first over of the chase. Fifties from vice-captain Shaik Rasheed (50) and Nishant Sindhu (50*) ensured India chased down the target with ease in 47.4 overs for a four-wicket win.

