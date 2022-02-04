ICC U19 World Cup 2022, 3rd/4th Playoff, AFG vs AUS Live Score: Afghanistan Opt to Bat

FGAfghanistan Under 19 and Australia Under 19 will be concluding their campaign in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 with a 3rd Place Playoff on Friday, February 4, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Suliman Safi-led Afghanistan outfit have been pretty impressive in this tournament. Despite giving their best in the semi-final against England Under 19, they fell short of the target by 15 runs (DLS method). They are slowly evolving as a team in the marquee events and have the potential to beat any side on their day.

Australia Under 19, on the other hand, will head into this match after losing to India by 96 runs in the Super League semi-final on Wednesday. After electing to bat first, India posted a mammoth 290/5 on the back of a 204-run partnership between SK Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull. In reply, Lachlan Shaw scored 51 runs, but his team were bundled out for 194 in 41.5 overs.

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Telecast

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Live Streaming

Afghanistan Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Match Details

Afghanistan Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 06:30 PM IST on Friday, February 4.

AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Teague Wyllie

Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad

Suggested Playing XI for AF-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tobias Snell

Batters: Allah Noor, Suliman Safi, Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller

Allrounders: Ijaz Ahmadzai, Nangyalai Khan

Bowlers: Izharullahq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, William Salzmann

