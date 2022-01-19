ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Latest Points Table Update After Day 5

Six teams were in action on the fifth day of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2022 being hosted by West Indies. Afghanistan opened their campaign with a dominating win over Papua New Guinea while South Africa bounced back from a defeat in their opening clash to crush Uganda. On the other hand, England recorded a second straight win, outclassing Canada in a dominating display.

A total of 16 teams are taking part in the marquee event. They have been divided into four groups (A, B, C and D) of four team each. The top-two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League quarterfinals while the bottom two progress to the Plate quarterfinals.

Here’s how the four groups are stacked after Day 5

Group A Standings

Powered by captain Tom Prest’s run-a-ball 93 and half-centuries from opener George Thomas (52) and no. 6 George Bell (57), England posted a massive 320/7 at the Warner’s Park after being put in to bat first. In reply, Canada were skittled for 214 in 48.1 overs with Joshua Boyden taking 4/44 while Prest and Jacob Bethell took three wickets each. This was England’s second straight win and they are at the top of their group.

Position Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 England 2 2 0 0 4 2.451 2 UAE 1 1 1 0 2 .980 3 Canada 2 0 2 0 0 -1.550 4 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 -1.954

Group B Standings

South Africa and Uganda were in action from Group B on Tuesday. After opting to bat first, South Africa posted a below-par 231/9 in 50 overs which was largely due to a century from Dewald Brevis who made 104. However, a combined bowling display saw South Africans bundling out Uganda for a mere 110 in 33.3 overs to win by 121 runs.

Position Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 India 1 1 0 0 2 .900 2 Ireland 1 1 0 0 2 .780 3 South Africa 2 1 1 0 2 .760 4 Uganda 2 0 2 0 0 -1.600

This was South Africa’s first win of the group stage after having lost to India earlier. They are currently third in their group.

Group C Standings

In Group C, Afghanistan opened their campaign with a massive 135-run win over Papua New Guinea. Despite being bowled out for 200 after opting to bat first, Afghanistan shot down PNG for a mere 65 in 20.5 overs. Thanks to a superior net run-rate, they have taken the top spot in their group for now.

Position Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 2 2.700 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 2.300 3 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 2 1.130 4 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -3.630

Group D Standings

No matches from group were scheduled for Tuesday.

Position Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 4 1.010 2 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.009 3 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -0.339 4 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -1.777

Sri Lanka are the top of their group with two wins out of two while Scotland are bottom of the pile after losing both their matches.

