ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Need to Put Double Effort to Progress to First-class, Says India Captain Yash Dhull

Virat Kohli became a world beater, Unmukt Chand faded after early promise and Manjot Kalra’s senior career didn’t even kick-start properly in four years.

The story of star junior cricketers of their times, all hailing from India’s capital city, unfolded very differently and Yash Dhull is completely aware about the assortment of examples that’s there in-front of him.

Before his team’s ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final against Australia on Wednesday, skipper Dhull made no bones about the fact that the actual fight will start after the mega event.

ALSO READ | ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Full-strength India Prepare For Australia Challenge in Semi-final

“We will need to work doubly harder after this level and needs to improve even more. We need to be consistent and perform regularly so that the transition from U-19 to first-class level is quick enough and in turn, we get picked quickly. So we need to concentrate on our game and work hard," Dhull said on the eve of the match.

He and some of his U-19 colleagues are part of IPL auctions which will certainly be at the back of their minds as they focus on the big semi-final.

“IPL auction is there and I am trying to focus on the present, whatever has to happen will happen and if I keep my focus on the game and do well, it will only be beneficial for me going forward," he said.

VVS LAXMAN WANTS POSITIVE MINDSET

The head of National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman is in the West Indies guiding the boys and it has been a dream come true for them to get advice from the maestro.

“Laxman sir, he shares his experiences, which will help us in coming games, mindset, preparation. When I was in isolation, he called up regularly and had video calls where he motivated me and told me to remain positive and in good frame for coming games," Dhull said.

WE ARE PREPARED FOR AUSTRALIA

The soft-spoken Dhull has a quiet confidence about him. When asked what will be the strategy considering that the strip at the Coolidge ground hasn’t exactly been a batter’s paradise, he spoke like a ‘pro’.

“We will assess the match situation and decide on what will be our approach. Unless we play on the track, it’s difficult to say," Dhull said.

ALSO READ | India’s Road to a Fourth Straight U19 WC Cup Semi-final

India have had a slight collapse in the Bangladesh game but Dhull isn’t overawed by the Australian bowling attack.

“It’s a normal attack. We have played for so many years and prepared for this level," he answered calmly.

“We will focus on partnerships and will try to capitalise at end overs."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here