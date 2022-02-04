ICC U19 World Cup, India vs England: A Look at Their Head to Head Meetings at The Tournament

Saturday’s face-off at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 final will be the eighth time India and England will be up against each other at the marquee event. Their history at the tournament stretches as far back as the inaugural event in 1988 when it was called the Youth World Cup. While they have met seven times before, this will be their first meeting in the final with India targeting a record-extending fifth title while England hoping to win their second trophy and end a 24-year wait.

India though dominate these head to head meetings having emerged victorious on five occasions with England winning twice. Here’s a look at their contests over the years -

Youth World Cup, 1988 (India won by 2 wickets)

Eight teams took part in the event in Australia in a round-robin format. India and England played each other in what was the second match of the tournament. England, led by Mike Atherton, won the toss and opted to bat first. They scorecard was dominated by two batters with captain Atherton hitting 80 while opener Mark Ramprakash making 46. The next best was 12 by Chris Lewis in a final tally of 172/8 in 50 overs. India captain Mylvahanan Senthilnathan top-scored in the chase with 47 as they also struggled to get going, losing wickets regularly. The contest turned out to be a thriller as Senthilnathan’s men won by two wickets with two deliveries spare.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2000 (India won by 9 wickets)

India captain Mohammed Kaif opted to bowl first in the Super League contest and his bowlers put on a combined display to restrict England for 182/9. Gary Pratt top-scored with 56 while Michael Carberry made 36. India sailed to the target in 42.3 overs with both their openers - Ravneet Ricky (68) and Manish Sharma (86*) - hitting half-centuries.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2006 (India won by 234 runs)

One of India’s biggest wins in the tournament history came against England in the semi-final of the 2006 edition. Captain Ravikant Shukla opted to bat first in Colombo. Cheteshwar Pujar struck a century - 129 off 146 - and Rohit Sharma made 59 off 72 as India posted a challenging 292/4. Abu Nechim then took four wickets in six overs to bundle England out for a mere 58 in 20.1 overs.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2008 (India won by 7 wickets)

India faced England in the quarterfinals and captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl first. Again, a strong bowling effort, led by Iqbal Abdulla (3/29) saw England being bowled out for 146 in 46 overs. India opener Taruwar Kohli hit an unbeaten 63 as they chased down the target in 39.1 overs.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2010 (England won by 31 Runs)

India and England were placed in the same group. Both the line-ups featured future stars including Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal among others. Powered by 88-ball century from allrounder Stokes, England made 246/8 after being put in to bat first. A middle-order collapse saw India playing catch up in the chase. David Payne took 3/40 as England broke their world cup jinx against India to win by 31 runs.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2010 (India won by 7 wickets)

The teams clashed at the 2010 edition twice - the second time for the fifth place playoff semi-final. England captain Azeem Rafiq won the toss and opted to bat first. Buttler top-scored with 78 but captain Ashok Menaria’s 4/35 meant England were bowled out for 176 in 49.2 overs. Opener Akshath Reddy missed out on a century by just six runs as India chased down the target in 36.4 overs.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2010 (England won by 3 wickets)

India opted to bat first but found themselves struggling at 111/5. Fighting half-centuries from Deepak Hooda (68) and Sarfaraz Khan (52*) helped them to a respectable 221/8. England lost their top-three inside 11 overs but Ben Duckett (61) and Ed Bernard helped them recover from the blows. Kuldeep Yadav did take three wickets to push the contest deep but England reached the target in 49.1 overs.

