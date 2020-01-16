Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020: Full Schedule of Matches and Groups

The ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup is set to begin from January 17 in South Africa, and India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites, looking to defend their title. They will be hoping to win the tournament for the fifth time, and certainly have the squad to do so.

Cricketnext Staff |January 16, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020: Full Schedule of Matches and Groups

The ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup is set to begin from January 17 in South Africa, and India will enter the tournament as one of the favourites, looking to defend their title. They will be hoping to win the tournament for the fifth time, and certainly have the squad to do so.

Here are what the Groups for the tournament look like:

Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka

Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies

Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round, while the bottom two sides will qualify for the Plate Round.

Schedule of Matches:

Jan 17, Fri

South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 1st Match, Group D, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Jan 18, Sat

Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 2nd Match, Group C, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

New Zealand U19 vs Japan U19, 3rd Match, Group A, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

United Arab Emirates U19 vs Canada U19, 4th Match, Group D, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, 5th Match, Group B, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Jan 19, Sun

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group A

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19, 6th Match, Group C

North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Jan 20, Mon

England U19 vs West Indies U19, 8th Match, Group B

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Australia U19 vs Nigeria U19, 9th Match, Group B

Country Club B Field, Kimberley

Jan 21, Tue

Bangladesh U19 vs Scotland U19, 10th Match, Group C

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

India U19 vs Japan U19, 11th Match, Group A

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Jan 22, Wed

South Africa U19 vs Canada U19, 12th Match, Group D

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 13th Match, Group D

North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pakistan U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, 14th Match, Group C

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

New Zealand U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 15th Match, Group A

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Jan 23, Thu

Australia U19 vs England U19, 16th Match, Group B

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

West Indies U19 vs Nigeria U19, 17th Match, Group B

Country Club B Field, Kimberley

Jan 24, Fri

India U19 vs New Zealand U19, 20th Match, Group A

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Afghanistan U19 vs Canada U19, 19th Match, Group D

North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 18th Match, Group C

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Jan 25, Sat

Sri Lanka U19 vs Japan U19, 21st Match, Group A

North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19, 22nd Match, Group C

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

South Africa U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 23rd Match, Group D

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

England U19 vs Nigeria U19, 24th Match, Group B

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Jan 27, Mon

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1

North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

Jan 28, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 1

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3

North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

Jan 29, Wed

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Jan 30, Thu

TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2

North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1

North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Jan 31, Fri

TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Feb 01, Sat

TBC vs TBC, 13th Place Playoff

Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, 15th Place Playoff

North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Feb 02, Sun

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2

North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

TBC vs TBC, 11th Place Playoff

Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Feb 03, Mon

TBC vs TBC, Plate Final

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Feb 04, Tue

TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Feb 05, Wed

TBC vs TBC, 7th Place Playoff

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Feb 06, Thu

TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Feb 07, Fri

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Feb 08, Sat

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Playoff

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Feb 09, Sun

TBC vs TBC, Final

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

(All games start at 10:00 AM Local time (08:00 AM UTC) (01:30 PM IST)

