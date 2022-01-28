ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022: Asian Rivals India, Bangladesh Face Off in all Important Quarterfinal

COVID-hit India will be bolstered by the return of key players when the record four-time champions meet holders Bangladesh in the third quarterfinal of the U-19 Cricket World Cup here on Saturday.

Six players, including skipper Yash Dhull, had gone into isolation ahead of India’s second league fixture against Ireland, dealing a big blow to the record four time champions.

Five of them tested positive in the RTPCR tests and also ended up missing the last league game against Uganda.

However, the depth in the squad ensured India won both those games comfortably and qualified for the quarterfinals as group toppers.

Nishant Sindhu led the side in Dhull’s absence as India struggled to field 11 fit players on the park in the game against Ireland.

“Most of the players have recovered and should be fit enough to play tomorrow," a BCCI official told PTI.

Skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had returned positive RTPCR tests before the Ireland game.

Both Dhull and Rasheed are important batters for the team and had looked in good touch against South Africa in their tournament opener.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and all-rounder Raj Bawa’s confidence must be sky high after they scored match winning tons against Uganda.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has been India’s stand out bowler in the tournament with seven wickets.

Another left-arm spinner Sindhu has been tidy with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 2.76 runs per over.

The Bangladesh batters will also not have an easy time negotiating the extra pace of Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

The game will be a rematch of the previous edition’s final in 2020 when Bangladesh had stunned the favourites to win their maiden title. Current Bangladesh skipper Rakibul Hasan was part of that memorable final.

In the recently held Asia Cup semifinal in the UAE, India had outplayed Bangaldesh and gone on to win the title.

Bangladesh’s entry into the knockouts here wasnt as smooth as India’s. England outplayed them in the first game before they qualified with wins over Canada and UAE.

Squads:

India: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar.

Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan (c), Abdullah Al Mamun, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ashiqur Zaman, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam. Match starts 6.30 IST.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here