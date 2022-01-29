CricketNext

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Ireland vs Zimbabwe Hit by Earthquake; Players Unaware, Commentators Spooked
1-MIN READ

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Ireland vs Zimbabwe Hit by Earthquake; Players Unaware, Commentators Spooked

Ireland vs Zimbabwe.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bat first, but faltered as they were reduced to 11/2.

Cricketnext Staff

In a first, an ICC multi-nation tournament was rocked by an earthquake, however, everyone but the player realised its existence. In a video which is going viral, the commentators can be heard how the media center is being shaken. ‘I believe we are having an earthquake,’ one commentator can be heard saying. Even as the commentators were buzzing, the players had no clue as the bowler continued with his run up and bowled the next delivery. It was Ireland taking on Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 World Cup. See the video below:

Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bat first, but faltered as they were reduced to 11/2. As of writing this report, they could only muster 155/8 with four overs to go.Earlier Ireland Under 19 failed to make an impact during the league stage of the tournament. They could win only one match and occupied third place in Group B points table. The team made amends in the plate group semi-final. Ireland hammered Canada Under 19 by a massive 94 runs to proceed further in the tournament.

Zimbabwe Under 19 also had to deal with poor form in the first round. They ended at third place in Group C with two points under their belt. The team defeated Scotland Under 19 in their most recent encounter by 108 runs to confirm a place in the plate group semi-final.

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that's cricket from all over

January 29, 2022