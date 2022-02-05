ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Probable XIs For India vs England Final

A riveting battle of cricket awaits the cricket fans as India Under 19 will have a go at England Under 19 in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. India are on a five-match winning streak and they are expected to pull off another sensational victory on Saturday.

The Boys in Blue are unlikely to make any changes to their team from the semi-final game against Australia Under 19. The team is more dependent on the bowlers. Vicky Ostwal is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 12 wickets from five matches. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is the top scorer for the Indian side as he has collected 278 runs in five matches.

England Under 19 are also undefeated in the tournament. They defeated Afghanistan in the semi-final by 15 runs to secure a place in the final. For England, skipper Tom Prest is leading the run-scoring charts with 292 runs from five matches. England’s seamer Joshua Boyden is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league with 13 scalps.

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 predicted playing XIs

England Under 19 Probable Playing XI: Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden, William Luxton, George Bell

India Under 19 Probable Playing XI: Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk)

England Under 19 vs India Under 19 full squads

England Under 19 squad: Josh Boyden, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, Tom Prest (c), Fateh Singh, George Thomas, James Rew, James Sales

India Under 19 squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu (c), Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Manav Parakh, Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Siddarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Vicky Ostwal

