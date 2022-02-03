ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull And Shaik Rasheed Fire India to a Fourth Straight Final

India continued their unbeaten march in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 brushing aside the challenge of Australia with an all-round display for a big 96-run win in the semi-final played on Wednesday. India entered a fourth straight final, eighth overall, at the tournament and will now take on England in the title clash.

A sparkling century from captain Yash Dhull and his double-century stand with his deputy Shaik Rashid for the second wicket helped India recover from twin blows to post a big 290/5. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 194 in 41.5 overs and will now face Afghanistan in the third-place playoff match.

ICC U19 WC Semifinal: IND vs AUS, Highlights

Dhull opted to bat first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua but India copped two early blows losing both their openers - Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh - inside eight overs. Dhull and Rasheed began the repair job and steadily began asserting themselves.

Dhull went on to become the third ever India captain to record a century at an U19 world cup and scored run-a-ball 110, an innings that featured 10 fours and a six. Rasheed though missed out on his own century as he was caught on 94 after having struck eight fours and a six.

Together, Dhull and Rasheed added 204 runs for the third wicket.

India went ballistic in the final 10 overs as they added 108 runs in them including 27 runs from the final over to post a challenging target.

Australia were pinged early when Ravi Kumar trapped opener Teague Wyllie lbw on 1 in the second over of their chase. However, Corey Miller and Campbell Kellaway led the recovery with a 68-run stand for the second wicket to bring the innings back on track.

However, once the spinners were introduced, India firmly took control of the contest with regular blows. Only Lachlan Shaw survived the carnage, hitting a fighting half-century - 51 off 66 - as Vicky Ostwal-led Indian spin attack ran through their line-up.

Ostwal took three wickets while Nishant Sindhu and Ravi Kumar chipped in with two wickets each. Raghuvanshi and Kaushal Tambe picked a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India U-19 290/5 (Yash Dhull 110, Shaik Rasheed 94; Jack Nisbet 2/41) beat Australia U-19 194 (Lachlan Shaw 51; Vicky Ostwal 3/42) by 96 runs

