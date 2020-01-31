Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Under-19 World Cup | Afghanistan's Noor Ahmed Mankads Pakistan's Huraira

The ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw a mankad (run out at the non-striker's end) when Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed ran out Mohammad Huraira.

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
ICC

The ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw a mankad (run out at the non-striker's end) when Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed ran out Mohammad Huraira.

The dismissal happened in th 28th over when Huraira lazily walked off the crease before the bowler released the ball. Noor saw an opportunity and took out the bails, leaving Huraira short of his crease.

Huraira was dismissed for 64 off 76, an innings with eight fours and a six.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, who was on commentary, said the incident should make non striker's more aware of the rules.

"I want coaches to tell young players to stay in the crease and watch the bowler. Tell them to obey the laws of the game," he said.

Earlier in the over, Noor had dismissed Fahad Munir. The twin strikes didn't help Afghanistan's cause though as Pakistan chased down the 190-run target with six wickets in hand and 8.5 overs to spare.

