ICC Under-19 World Cup | India Eye Record Fifth Win, Bangladesh Seek Maiden Title
India will be looking to extend their dominance in Under-19 cricket with a fifth title, while Bangladesh seek maiden silverware in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday.
ICC Under-19 World Cup | India Eye Record Fifth Win, Bangladesh Seek Maiden Title
India will be looking to extend their dominance in Under-19 cricket with a fifth title, while Bangladesh seek maiden silverware in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020
BAN v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sun, 5 April, 2020
BAN v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020
OMA v NEPAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings