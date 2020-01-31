ICC Under-19 World Cup | It's an India-Pakistan Semifinal on February 4

India and Pakistan will take on each other in the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on February 4.
Pakistan's six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the quarterfinal on Friday sealed the high-profile semifinal clash. India had already make it to the final four, defeating Australia in their quarterfinal by 74 runs.
India are unbeaten in the tournament so far, with four wins from four matches. They topped Group A before making it to the quarterfinals.
Pakistan, meanwhile, are unbeaten too. They won two of their three Group C matches with the remaining game, against Bangladesh, spoiled by rain.
The clash will be a repeat of the 2018 face-off, where the two teams met in the semifinal. India had won that match by 203 runs riding on a century by Shubman Gill.
The two teams have met nine times at the Under-19 World Cup level. Unlike the senior counterparts, Pakistan have a better head-to-head World Cup record at this level, having won five of the nine matches. It includes victory in the final of the 2006 Under-19 World Cup.
Overall, India have won the tournament a record four times. Pakistan have won it twice.
