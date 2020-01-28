Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Under-19 World Cup | Jaiswal, Ankolekar and Tyagi Star as India Beat Australia in Quarterfinal

Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar followed by a four-wicket haul by Kartik Tyagi helped India beat Australia by 74 runs in the Super League quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Cricketnext Staff |January 28, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Jaiswal (62 off 82) and Atharva (55 off 54) lifted India to 233 for 9 before Tyagi picked up 4 for  24 to bundle out Australia for 159 in 43.3 overs.

Australia's chase was rocked early when they lost three in the first over off Kartik Tyagi, including a first-ball run out. Fraser-McGurk was run out trying a quick single from mid off, before Tyagi got Mackenzie Harvey and Lachlan Hearne off successive balls, Harvey falling lbw to a dodgy decision while Hearne being bowled by a full ball.

The slide continued, as 5 for 3 became 17 for 4 with Oliver Davies nicking Tyagi to slip in the third over.

India would have had hopes of an early finish but Sam Fanning and wicketkeeper-batsman Patrick Rowe revived the innings with a 51-run stand for the fifth wicket. The duo was slow but steadied the ship, trying to take the game deep.

But just when they would have had hopes of making it count, India returned to Tyagi, who got Rowe nicking behind in the second ball of his second spell.

From 68 for 5, Australia had another revival with Liam Scott, who came in as a concussion substitute after Corey Kelly injured himself while fielding in the last over of the Indian innings, joining Fanning.

The two put on 81 for the sixth wicket, with Scott scoring 35 off 71 with two fours and a six. However, they too could not take the game deep as Scott was caught behind off Ravi Bishnoi.

Their fight ended when Fanning was caught behind down leg side off Akash Singh in the 42nd over. Akash then wiped off the tail to end with three wickets.

Put in to bat, India lacked a substantial partnership until Atharva and Ravi Bishnoi joined forces to raise a fighting 61-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Apart from Atharva, only opener Yashaswi Jaiswal put up a semblance of resistance against the Australian attack, scoring an 82-ball 62 with the help of six fours and two sixes.

Divyaansh Saxena (14), Tilak Varma (2), Priyan Garg (5) and Dhruv Juel (15) all fell early. Before Sangha came on to bowl, bespectacled off-spinner Todd Murphy (2/40) frequently troubled the Indian batsmen.

Jaiswal seemed set for a big one but he edged a ball from Tanveer Sangha between his legs on to the stumps.

Jaiswal's departure adversely affected India's run rate. Under pressure, Jurel went after off-spinner Todd Muprhy but ballooned the ball up for wicketkeeper Rowe to take an easy catch.

Siddesh Veer too got out soon, leaving the tail-enders with an unenviable task to up the run rate.

Bishnoi and Atharva largely worked the ball around to keep the scoreboard ticking, taking advantage of the Powerplay overs.

Atharva guided Sully for a four behind square and then one more time, through the covers, to raise the team's 200. Their stand ended with the run out of Bishnoi in the 48th over. The left-hander reached his fifty with a six off Sully.

Other results

Zimbabwe beat Canada by 95 runs in plate quarter-final 3

Scotland beat UAE by 7 wickets in plate quarter-final 4

(with inputs from agencies)

