ICC Under-19 World Cup | Jaiswal, Ankolekar and Tyagi Star as India Beat Australia in Quarterfinal
Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar followed by a four-wicket haul by Kartik Tyagi helped India beat Australia by 74 runs in the Super League quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
