ICC Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat to Seal Semifinal Spot

An unbroken ninth wicket partnership of 86 between Kristian Clarke and Joey Field helped New Zealand stun West Indies by two wickets in the Under-19 World Cup Super League quarterfinal at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

January 29, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
ICC Under-19 World Cup | New Zealand Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat to Seal Semifinal Spot

An unbroken ninth wicket partnership of 86 between Kristian Clarke and Joey Field helped New Zealand stun West Indies by two wickets in the Under-19 World Cup Super League quarterfinal at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Clarke and Field combined when New Zealand were 153 for 8, needing 86 from 91 balls. They got that down to 45 off 24, before scoring 14 runs each in the 47th and 48th overs. With seven needed off the final over, Field smashed Nyeem Young for a boundary in the second ball to set up a come-from-behind victory.

New Zealand were chasing 239 and lost wickets throughout, with none of their main batsmen converting starts. Four batsmen in the top six scored more than 25 but the highest score among them was 33. It left them struggling at 118 for 5, and then 153 for 8, before Clarke and Field pulled back the game in style.

Earlier, West Indies' No. 4 Kirk McKenzie scored 99 off 104 to power his team to 238 all out in 47.5 overs. Clarke had starred with the ball too, picking up 4 for 25.

India had defeated Australia in the first quarter-final on Tuesday.

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk Flies Home from U-19 World Cup after Being Scratched by Monkey

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | We Knew We Had a Good Score On the Board: Priyam Garg

